Dana White provides an update on Nate Diaz's UFC status

UFC President Dana White has assured that Nate Diaz will definitely fight in the UFC once again. However, White himself isn't sure when exactly Diaz is willing to make his return to the Octagon.

While speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, White claimed that he doesn't know when Diaz will step back into the Octagon but claimed that the Stockton based fighter will "definitely" return to the action. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“Oh, definitely. Definitely. I think Nate will fight (in the UFC) again."- Dana White on Nate Diaz's potential Octagon return.

The last time we saw Nate Diaz in Octagon action was in the main event of UFC 244 when he lost to Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural BMF Title but not without controversy, as the fight was called off after three rounds via a doctor's stoppage.

Since then, Nate Diaz hasn't competed in the UFC but despite carrying a loss from his last outing, 'The West Coast Gangster' did pick up a win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

When could we witness Nate Diaz's return?

It remains to be seen when the UFC will organise Nate Diaz's return to the Octagon but the bigger question is - who will Nate Diaz face upon his return to the fight game?

A rematch against Jorge Masvidal could be in the works, given that 'Gamebred' himself was pretty vocal about a second fight with Diaz, prior to the former's loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. However, Masvidal did claim that he would rather face Usman in a rematch after a loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' last weekend.

Diaz's options are endless though, as being a part of the stacked UFC Welterweight Division, the younger Diaz brother could possibly share the Octagon with some of the most talented 170-lb fighters in his next outing. But the obvious option would probably be the trilogy between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.