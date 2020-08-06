UFC President Dana White has put an end to all speculations and rumors surrounding the Octagon return of the legendary Georges St- Pierre in a potential super fight against the undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently scheduled to defend his title against the interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. However, even though he's slated to face a very dangerous knockout artist in Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently expressed the desire to fight GSP to determine who the greatest fighter of all time really is.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also suggested that April would be the perfect time for him to fight Georges inside the Octagon, following his fight with Gaethje in October.

UFC president Dana White, however, is not interested in the matchup. White said that the UFC has hired St-Pierre as a French-language commentator, and he prefers that the Canadian sticks to commentary instead of returning to the cage.

“Well, let’s see what happens with Gaethje,” White told TSN (via The Body Lock). “You know, that fight’s got to happen first. We just hired GSP, he’s the French commentator now for us. That’s more what I’d like to see GSP doing. You don’t see too many athletes who go out on top. GSP has done that and done it very well. He’s got the money, he doesn’t need the money,” White added. “He’s working for us now in a different capacity and I’d love to see him go out on top.”

Well, now that the boss has dismissed the idea of a potential fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov, it looks highly unlikely that this superfight will take place anytime soon.

Dana White previously mentioned that former two-division champion Conor McGregor would be nextin line for a title shot against the winner of Khabib vs. Gaethje but now that the Irishman has retired, it looks like Dustin Poirier could be next in line.