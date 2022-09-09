"He's going to be in some trouble" - Dana White reacts to Hasbulla and Conor McGregor Twitter beef

UFC president Dana White has reacted to Conor McGregor's recent war of words with internet sensation Hasbulla.

Hasbulla Magomedov is a social media influencer who resides in Dagestan, Russia. The teenager initially rose to fame back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Multiple videos of Hasbulla, up to some form of shenanigans in his home country, went viral during this time. He has quickly amassed a following of over 2 million across his social media accounts.

Magomedov has also risen to fame amongst the MMA community due to his dynamic with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Eagle' has appeared in many videos with Hasbulla and invited him to multiple Eagle FC events as a guest.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White was asked about the social media spat between the two stars and joked:

"Conor better watch himself! If he runs into Hasbulla then he's gonna be in some big trouble!"

It appears, atleast to fans, that the Irishman started his verbal attack on the internet personality without provocation. However, it's thought that Hasbulla's friendship with Nurmagomedov is what prompted the initial smack talk from McGregor.

'Notorious' posted and deleted a series of tweets directed at Hasbulla:

Nate Diaz confirms his interest in trilogy bout with Conor McGregor

Despite preparing for his UFC 279 main event against Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz has confirmed he still has the desire to meet Conor McGregor in the octagon one last time.

The pair are 1-1 head-to-head and both PPVs are amongst the top 5 biggest selling UFC events of all time. The first fight and the rematch were back in 2016 and as the years went on, many fans lost hope they would see the trilogy bout.

Despite his UFC contract ending after this weekend's main-event fight with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz refused to rule out a trilogy with Conor McGregor during a recent interview with InsideFighting:

"The timing's not on right now. We'll worry about that later. It's for sure gonna happen at some point... Yeah, at some point. Get back on it and get back on what he's got to do, whatever that is. It's like, when we match up we're going to match up. But we ain't going nowhere."

It remains unclear whether the fight will materialize and whether or not it will be an event run by the UFC. Conor McGregor has yet to respond to Diaz, but the Irishman has always been an advocate for the trilogy bout between the pair.

