"10 other people's houses that probably should've been raided" - Dana White reacts to "madness" of Donald Trump's property being raided by the FBI

Dana White reacted to the recent FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

CNN @CNN JUST IN: The FBI executed a search warrant today at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the former President confirms to CNN. cnn.it/3dhHqmn JUST IN: The FBI executed a search warrant today at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the former President confirms to CNN. cnn.it/3dhHqmn

The UFC president, who is a longtime friend and supporter of Trump's, thinks it's "madness" that authorities went after the former United States president. It was the first time in American history that a former head-of-state's residence was raided by the FBI.

During the Contender Series post-fight press conference, White was asked for his comments regarding the incident. While White admitted that his knowledge of the situation was limited, he asserted that there were at least 10 politicians who should have been raided before Trump:

"I don't even know what to say, I don't even know what to think about any of that stuff because, again, I don't know enough about it but yeah, I can think of about – without getting all political right now and all this f***ing bullsh** – but there's 10 other people's houses that probably should've been raided before his. So it'd be interesting how this plays out."

Check out Dana White's comments in the clip below:

On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's Florida property as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents that are believed to have been taken there. Authorities are convinced that the documents had national security implications, according to CNN.

Dana White says he's going to reach out to Donald Trump

Dana White also revealed that he's going to check in on Donald Trump in the next few days. The UFC boss said he wanted to get an update on his buddy, but didn't want to disturb him as he's currently dealing with a dicey ordeal.

"It's madness, man," White added. "The whole world is crazy right now. I don't know what to think and I don't know enough about it and I haven't talked to him. I've only seen bits and pieces on the news so I don't know exactly what's going on, but I'll probably call him in the next couple of days. I didn't wanna call him, I'm sure he's, you know, got better f***ing things to do than for me to call... But I will talk to him in the next couple of days."

White's relationship with the former POTUS is well-documented. The UFC president was a major donor during Trump's 2020 campaign.

