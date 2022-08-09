"Trump is a traitor, cope harder" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal comparing USA to Cuba and Venezuela in light of FBI raid on Donald Trump

Jorge Masvidal took to social media to chime in on the recent raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property and received mixed reactions from fans.

On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The search was part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents that are believed to have been brought there, as per CNN.

Masvidal, a noted Trump supporter, hopped on Twitter to say it was a "sad day in the USA" in light of the development. The UFC superstar also went as far as comparing the United States to authoritarian countries Venezuela and Cuba.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Sad day in the USA today. These are the tactics of Cuba and Venezuela. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, this ain’t right #loveUSA Sad day in the USA today. These are the tactics of Cuba and Venezuela. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, this ain’t right #loveUSA

'Gamebred's post was met with a variety of responses from Twitter users. Check out some of the replies below.

Masvidal's fellow conservatives are on the same page as Masvidal. They believe the search was nothing more than a personal attack on former president Trump, while some pointed out that Hunter Biden received laxer treatment from the FBI during his own investigation.

Dón Day Elbaño @seawolvesss @GamebredFighter Crazy how many people who've survived communist Cuba, Russia, Venezuela, Argentina is all saying the same things about what direction America is going yet no one is listening. @GamebredFighter Crazy how many people who've survived communist Cuba, Russia, Venezuela, Argentina is all saying the same things about what direction America is going yet no one is listening.

Supreme Overlord @A_A_ronWOOPIG78 @MattReid425 @GamebredFighter The president has the authority on all classified documents. The president has the authority. It's not like you took 33,000 classified emails and destroyed him in his house. @MattReid425 @GamebredFighter The president has the authority on all classified documents. The president has the authority. It's not like you took 33,000 classified emails and destroyed him in his house.

However, the majority of commenters called out Masvidal for his take. One Twitter user said no federal judge would authorize a raid on any former president unless there's "iron-clad" evidence. One Twitter user told Masvidal to cope harder and called Trump a "traitor."

Encantador de Porros @Porroswhisperer @GamebredFighter Let’s be real, The FBI would not dare to raid an ex-president’s home unless they were 100% sure that they have a case with solid evidence. No federal judge would authorize a search warrant to an ex-president’s home, unless they have ironclad probable cause. He’s busted. @GamebredFighter Let’s be real, The FBI would not dare to raid an ex-president’s home unless they were 100% sure that they have a case with solid evidence. No federal judge would authorize a search warrant to an ex-president’s home, unless they have ironclad probable cause. He’s busted.

Many others also pointed out why Masvidal's comparison is flawed. They explained that going after powerful people is the exact opposite of how an authoritarian regime works.

J Arm @JArm0220 @GamebredFighter When it comes to this yes it's necessary. Don't compare dictatorships of Cuba and Venezuela to this country. No former president has ever taken classified materials once leaving office. @GamebredFighter When it comes to this yes it's necessary. Don't compare dictatorships of Cuba and Venezuela to this country. No former president has ever taken classified materials once leaving office. https://t.co/6xVxXmIGtD

Matthew Reid @MattReid425 @GamebredFighter Taking classified documents and not returning them is what is not right. No one is above the law. That’s the opposite of Cuba and Venezuelan dictator actions. @GamebredFighter Taking classified documents and not returning them is what is not right. No one is above the law. That’s the opposite of Cuba and Venezuelan dictator actions.

Hunter S. Thompson Machine Gun @HunterSTMG @GamebredFighter Interesting take, Cuba and Venezuela allow rich and powerful political leaders to get away with criming, so it’s sort of the opposite. @GamebredFighter Interesting take, Cuba and Venezuela allow rich and powerful political leaders to get away with criming, so it’s sort of the opposite.

Mila Tequila @RoseyTea4Me @GeoffMadsen @GamebredFighter Why do you support anyone stealing classified documents from the United States and destroying them? @GeoffMadsen @GamebredFighter Why do you support anyone stealing classified documents from the United States and destroying them?

ModeratelyBlue @Blue14Rodney @GamebredFighter Wait…so if it’s someone we like, then they’re eternally innocent, but if we don’t like them, like if this were Biden, you would tweet this EXACT thing? Lol TOTAL IMMUNITY from our heroes is how we get tyrants @GamebredFighter Wait…so if it’s someone we like, then they’re eternally innocent, but if we don’t like them, like if this were Biden, you would tweet this EXACT thing? Lol TOTAL IMMUNITY from our heroes is how we get tyrants

Matt Chris @MattChris1978 @GamebredFighter Which one is more like Venezuela? Storming the Capitol on January 6, or having law enforcement collect evidence based off a warrant signed by a judge? @GamebredFighter Which one is more like Venezuela? Storming the Capitol on January 6, or having law enforcement collect evidence based off a warrant signed by a judge? 🇺🇸

Donald Trump Jr. reveals how he befriended Jorge Masvidal

It's no secret that Jorge Masvidal has strong ties to Donald Trump and his family. The 45th U.S. president's son, Donald Jr., revealed that he's actually good friends with the UFC welterweight star.

During an episode of UFC Unfiltered, Trump Jr. recalled how he got connected with the UFC's resident 'BMF':

"It was [Jorge Masvidal]-Nate Diaz, and that’s sort of my relationship with Jorge. It’s sort of interesting. A lot of MMA guys started following me. We sort of going back and forth in DMs. You can say what you want about politics, that is one bad mf’er, I was like, wait a minute, like that was pretty cool. I guess he was following me... We just went back-and-forth talking, hey, anything I can do for you guys in Florida. And like I spend a couple of days on a campaign bus, you know from that point on so, really good dude"

The father-and-son duo famously attended Masvidal's clash against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in New York City. Masvidal was awarded the commemorative UFC 'BMF' title that night.

