Dana White reacts after NFL star Maxx Crosby hails UFC boss in recent snap 

UFC CEO Dana White is widely seen as one of the biggest reasons the sport of mixed martial arts is where it is today. Maxx Crosby, defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL, recently hailed the UFC boss in a story on Instagram.

White has been working in the UFC since 2001 and has been managing the promotion for more than two decades. White implemented a system in the UFC in which he delivers fights which the fans want to see.

Crosby, meanwhile, recently secured a historic contract for a non-quarterback in the NFL that crosses over $100 million. The 27-year-old is yet to win the Superbowl championship but is still regarded as one of the best in his position.

Crosby recently posted a story on Instagram in which he was together with Dana White. He wrote:

"My brother @danawhite"

The UFC CEO reposted Crosby's post and wrote:

"👊👊"

Check out Dana White's reaction below:

Screenshot of Dana White's Instagram story [Image Courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

Dana White weighs in on potential title clash between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is a prime candidate to face Islam Makhachev next for the lightweight crown.

Gaethje fought at UFC 313 on Saturday and defeated Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision. Gaethje was originally scheduled to fight Dan Hooker but the New Zealand native pulled out due to an injury.

Gaethje has been an ever present at the top of the lightweight division and has already competed for the undisputed title twice. Gaethje came up short on both occasions against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Gaethje's chances of getting a title shot. He replied:

''I mean, what’s he ranked right now? Fourth or something, right? Third, there you go. He’s still the No. 3-ranked guy in the world, so the odds of him getting a title shot are pretty good.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

