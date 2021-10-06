Dana White recalls a Jon Jones incident and compares UFC fighters to superheroes following Kevin Holland's apprehension of car thief

Dana White has praised Kevin Holland for recently apprehending an alleged car thief. White also recalled a similar incident with Jon Jones from last year and called UFC athletes real-life 'superheroes.' In the latest press conference for Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC boss said the following about Jones and Holland:

"Realistically, when you really think about it and when you look at our athletes, these guys really are f***ing superheroes, man, I mean they really are. And I know this is a weird one to bring up right now but even Jon Jones, you know, during the stuff that was going on last year. [He] was walking through Albuquerque, slapping kids and taking spray paint cans out of their hands... I mean yeah, these guys really are superheroes in a lot of ways, man. It's cool."

The incidents that led to Dana White comparing Jon Jones and Kevin Holland to superheroes

In June 2020, Jon Jones shared a video where he was seen asking two men wearing masks to hand him their spray cans. The men were allegedly vandalizing public property in Albuquerque. The incident occurred in the wake of George Floyd's death, which gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jones took to social media to urge people to protest peacefully instead of looting and vandalizing in the name of protests.

"Is this sh*t even about George Floyd anymore? Why the f**k are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? As a young black man trust me I'm frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your sh*t. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight."

Following a disappointing end to his fight against Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 38, Kevin Holland was in the news again for apprehending an alleged car thief. His coach shared a video on social media where Holland can be seen helping apprehend the thief.

