Dana White reminisces about brawl that resulted in hilarious childhood photo: "Hit me on the face with a snow shovel"

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:19 GMT
Dana White reminisce about childbrawl brawl. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
UFC president Dana White appeared on Jazzy's World TV, where he reminisced about a childhood photo of himself with a bruise on his mouth.

White has always remained private about his personal affairs and early life. However, during his latest sit-down, he discussed his plans for the UFC, his business goals, and also revisited some hilarious throwback photos of himself.

The 55-year-old turned the UFC from a struggling organization into the premier MMA promotion, now worth billions.

When a childhood photo of himself got pulled up, the White stated that he was hit in the face with a snow shovel during a fight that took place a day before the photo was taken.

"The day before school pictures, I got into a fight with the two twins that live next door to me. Don't ever get in a fight with twins. When I was fighting with one of the twins, the other twin hit me in the face with a snow shovel."

Check out Dana White's comments below (6:08):

Dana White sheds light on his disturbing childhood experiences

Dana White appeared on Khloé Kardashian's podcast, where he shared details about his rough childhood. White stated that both his parents were usually busy with work and often neglected him and his sister, which led to the two of them growing up really fast.

White confessed to Kardashian that his mother worked long hours as a nurse and his father was barely around.

"I think that me and my sister grew up fast. We were home alone a lot because we had a single mom who was a nurse, she worked a lot. We grew up in the eighties when it was a lot different growing up then than it is now. My parents were obviously much different parents."

Check out White's comments below (13:00):

