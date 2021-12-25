Dana White reportedly funded grocery purchases for multiple families ahead of Christmas

Dana White was reportedly spotted buying groceries for several families in Las Vegas.

The UFC president has made notable contributions to charity in the past. When comedian John Oliver poked fun at Fight Island and suggested several alternatives, including 'UF-Sea', White trademarked the term and sold shirts with a 'UF-Sea' logo. He then donated the proceeds to the Woodruff Family Foundation. In 2017, the UFC also donated $1million to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

A Twitter user from Las Vegas posted a picture of Dana White reportedly funding groceries for several families:

"The Dana White Spread Holiday Cheer Tour continues in the ESLV. UFC’s President, Dana White was spotted at Albertsons on Charleston and Sloan last night. Buying groceries for multiple families. Yes, I’m going to promote this because this is awesome and no one is talking about it," wrote Twitter user Andrew Carillo.

Dana White confirms that he won't ask Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 to rack up a 10th consecutive victory. While there has been no official announcement, Justin Gaethje is expected to get the next crack at 'Do Bronx'. If Oliveira can retain the title against Gaethje, there will be a number of fans calling for him to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During an interview with Brett Okamoto from ESPN MMA, White reaffirmed that Khabib is done fighting. 'The Eagle' has no desire to the return to the octagon following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov:

"People were hitting me up on social media that you got to take another run at Khabib. I mean Khabib is done. He just started his own deal [Eagle Fighting Championship] now. He is out there doing his thing. I do not think he wants to fight anymore for sure. And I think you know losing his dad, he sort of lost his desire and excitement to fight. I think his dad was his driving force, telling him let's do this, let us do that. Now that that's gone, I don't think that he will fight again," said White.

Check out Dana White's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

