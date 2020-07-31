Dana White responds to rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Khazmat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White has responded to former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor's apparent approval to a potential fight against up-and-coming prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

Khazmat Chimaev is one of the brightest young stars in the UFC at the moment. Having made his promotional debut earlier this month at UFC Fight Island 1 with a spectacular submission win over John Phillips, Khazmat Chimaev etched his name in UFC history when he finished Rhys McKee via TKO, just 10 days later at UFC Fight Island 3.

Khazmat Chimaev has now called out one of the most popular fighters in the UFC - Conor McGregor. Dana White has recently confirmed that McGregor is retired from MMA.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Dana White said that although nothing is in the works right now, he isn’t writing a potential fight in the future off just yet.

“Probably not but who knows?” Dana White said to TMZ about the possibility of a McGregor vs. Chimaev fight.

Although Chimaev is quickly becoming a star in the UFC, he’s still only two fights into his UFC career and his two opponents have a combined record of 1-5 inside the Octagon. Although McGregor hasn’t had much success in the last few years due to his inactivity, he is still the biggest superstar the sport has ever seen, and he looked to be in great form in his TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. That McGregor would be willing to accept a fight against an unranked fighter such as Chimaev would be very surprising.

That being said, in this sport, you never know what can happen. Although White is not willing to commit to this matchup just yet, crazier things have happened in this sport. Should Chimaev continue to get his hand raised, perhaps the possibility of this matchup will become more realistic. As it stands, Chimaev is using McGregor’s name to up his clout level on social media and so far, it’s working, as everyone is talking about him.