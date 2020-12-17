Dana White reveals the 9 big fights UFC is planning for 2021

2021 is going to be a big year of fights for UFC. Dana White's company was the first major sporting organization to restart after the COVID-19 lockdown, and it was only after them that other big leagues such as the NBA, NFL, and MLB had resumed their operations.

Despite many positive COVID-19 tests and canceled main events, 2020 was a wildly successful year for UFC, where they even broke the average PPV record.

Dana White has stated on many occasions that he can't wait for 2020 to get over, and his wish is about to come true. The wheel keeps spinning for UFC, and there are some major fights lined up for next year.

Per his recent interview with BT Sport, these are the big fghts Dana White has planned for 2020, with most of them presumably happening in the first quarter of the year. While most of them have been known, this is a breakdown of the major fights to expect in the UFC in 2021:

🇺🇸 Holloway 𝕧 Kattar 🇺🇸

🇺🇸 Poirier 𝕧 McGregor 🇮🇪

🇬🇧 Edwards 𝕧 Chimaev 🇸🇪

🇵🇱 Blachowicz 𝕧 Adesanya 🇳🇿

🇰🇬 Shevchenko 𝕧 Andrade 🇧🇷

🇺🇸 Miocic 𝕧 Ngannou 🇨🇲

🇧🇷 Nunes 𝕧 Anderson 🇦🇺

🇦🇺 Volkanovski 𝕧 Ortega 🇺🇸

🇨🇳 Zhang 𝕧 Esparza 🇺🇸



Dana White has got some big plans for 2021. — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 16, 2020

What's interesting to note is that Rose Namajunas has seemingly been replaced by Carla Esparza. It's a bit odd, given that Namajunas' fiancee Pat Barry denied Dana White's claim that she doesn't want to fight for a title.

Either way, these are evidently the big name fights that we're going to see in 2021. All are top PPV-level matches, though fights like Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar and Khamzat Chimaev vs Leon Edwards will headline their respective fight nights.

How will 2021 play out for the UFC?

We expect UFC to find a way to ease in crowds during 2021. While the process may not result directly in a packed stadium, we could see fans returning to UFC events slowly next year.

Either way, the UFC will keep moving forward and these list of fights make it an exciting time to be a fan of the promotion.