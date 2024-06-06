Dana White reveals the only business he has ever failed at: "It was a f***ing sh*t show"

While Dana White has overseen the rise of the UFC into a global phenomenon, the 54-year-old recently admitted his only entrepreneurial fumble. Despite the success of the UFC and his other ventures, a foray into the used car business ended disastrously.

Speaking on the 'Flagrant' podcast, White responded to host Andrew Schulz's question about business failures.

The UFC CEO said:

“The only business I ever failed at was, we bought a car dealership. Let me tell you what, it was a f**king sh*t show. The only thing that saved me, and I did not lose on it. The only reason I did not lose money was because I bought the f**king land. So I bought the dealership itself I bought it outright. Getting f**king murdered. It’s the shi**iest dirtiest business.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:38:53):

Conor McGregor is on the same level as boxing legend Muhammad Ali in the art of "mental warfare", claims Dana White

Appearing in the same interview with Andrew Schulz, Dana White compared Conor McGregor's trash talk to the legendary mind games of Muhammad Ali.

Dana White praised the Irishman’s "elite mentality" and ability to manipulate opponents. ‘The Notorious’ has made trash-talking a cornerstone of his fighting style. His witty barbs and often outlandish predictions have undeniably unsettled opponents.

However, White's comparison raised eyebrows among boxing purists. Ali, revered for his social activism and poetic taunts, transcended the fight game with his larger-than-life persona.

While acknowledging Ali's influence, White doubled down on his stance, stating:

"I don't give a f**k what anybody says. Ali and Conor are on the same level when it comes to mental warfare. They are the two best of all time when it comes to mental warfare."

He added:

"He's [McGregor] picked rounds. I mean, the mental warfare this guy had on so many of his fighters. And he would make these guys play into his game, get into their heads. F**ing embarrass them, outwit them in every way, shape or form. He is literally at Ali's level when it came to mental warfare."

Check out White's comments below (1:09:53):