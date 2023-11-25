5 best trash-talk quotes by Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is the most famous trash-talker in the UFC, and among the greatest in all combat sports. While his legions of loyal fans appreciate the superb striking skills and exciting fighting style he showcases every time he steps into the octagon, the majority of his fanbase is there for his trash-talking.

At the peak of his career, the Irishman was a sharp-witted wordsmith with a gift of gab that surpassed even the great Chael Sonnen, who was once hailed as MMA's greatest-ever trash-talker. It made him the sport's greatest star, and earned him a historic boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In fact, some UFC fighters today have tried to emulate his trash talk and entire modus operandi. Unfortunately, their success has been limited. Nothing beats the original, and while there is only one Conor McGregor, he has given fans plenty of infamous trash-talking moments that are now in the annals of history.

#5. Conor McGregor debuts his 'Red Panties' line

On September 4, 2015, the UFC 'Go Big' press conference took place to generate hype for a large number of fights. At the time, Conor McGregor was the UFC interim featherweight champion, scheduled to face the division's undisputed kingpin, José Aldo, later in December.

Despite featuring numerous high-profile stars like Ronda Rousey, the press conference was hijacked by the Irishman, who brought up the topic of one day fighting at lightweight. This led to a verbal spar with then 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos, to whom Conor McGregor uttered one of his most iconic lines.

While asserting that 'RDA', who was scheduled to face Donald Cerrone, would fight him instead if given the chance, he said (at 0:25 minutes) the following:

"I can make you rich. I change your bum life. You fight me, it's a celebration. When you sign to fight me it's a celebration, you ring back home, you ring your wife, 'Baby, we done it. We're rich, baby. Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties. We're rich, baby.'"

The 'Red Panties' line became so well-known that it has even been copied by the likes of Kamaru Usman, who once used the term 'Green Panties Night' in reference to the color green on the Nigerian flag, and has been accused of copying McGregor before.

#4. Conor McGregor mocks Dustin Poirier's durability

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are bitter rivals. The pair have crossed swords three different times across two different weight classes. While 'The Diamond' finished the Irishman in their two lightweight bouts, the tale is completely different for their first fight, which took place at featherweight.

Before knocking Poirier out at UFC 178, McGregor and his foe took part in a pre-fight press conference. When discussing his opponent, 'The Notorious' taunted him frequently, dropping a clever line that criticized Poirier's apparent lack of durability at featherweight:

"The last contest he had, he fought a TUF reject, an Ultimate Fighter reject, and nobody gave a sh*t about it. And he got wobbled about 40 times. His chin is deteriorating. Every single contest he gets in, he hits one knee. A gust of wind and he does the chicken dance."

McGregor's trash-talk was so infuriating to Poirier that he himself has stated that he entered their first fight far too emotionally invested, paying the price.

#3. Conor McGregor questions the authenticity of Nate Diaz's gangster persona

UFC 196 originally featured a lightweight title fight between Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos. Unfortunately, after fracturing his foot during a sparring session, 'RDA' withdrew from the bout and was replaced by Nate Diaz, who stepped in on short-notice. Fans were excited, and had no idea that a new rivalry had been born.

While the expectation, an incorrect one, was that McGregor would win the fight, fans were eager to see the two men clash on the mic, as Diaz was a foul-mouthed trash-talker himself. Furthermore, he likened himself to a gangster. This drew McGregor's attention (at 2:23 minutes) at the UFC 196 pre-fight press conference:

"He's like a little Cholo gangster from the hood. But at the same time, he coaches kids jiu-jitsu on a Sunday morning, and goes on bike rides with the elderly. He makes gun signs with the right hand, and animal balloons with the left hand!"

It was a creative and quick-witted jab at Diaz, who frequently fired back at 'The Notorious' throughout the press conference. Despite Conor McGregor's confidence ahead of their bout, he ultimately lost their first encounter in humbling fashion, when he was submitted after gassing out in round two.

#2. Conor McGregor mocks Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s alleged learning disability

2017 was marked as the year when the biggest crossover fight, up until that point, between an MMA fighter and boxer took place. Conor McGregor had secured a boxing match with the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was himself a renowned trash-talker in his own sport.

Their first pre-fight press conference saw McGregor get his mic muted. The second press conference, however, was a vintage McGregor show. Countless sources throughout Mayweather's career have alleged that he can't read. So after mocking his foe's fashion choices, McGregor went further (at 0:17 minutes):

"He's 40! You're 40 years of age! Dress your f***ing age! Carrying a school bag on stage. What are you doing with a school bag on stage? You can't even read!"

The line was so unexpected and cut so deep that even members of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s entourage struggled to hold in their laughter as they stood behind him. While McGregor got the better of Mayweather during the press conferences, he ultimately lost the boxing match via 10th round TKO.

#1. Conor McGregor gets personal with Ali Abdelaziz

The first UFC 229 pre-fight press conference was one of the most uncomfortably personal ones in the promotion's history, a claim echoed even by Dana White himself. It was defined by Conor McGregor's deep hatred for Khabib Nurmagomedov, which quickly became reciprocal.

While he launched countless personal jabs at Nurmagomedov throughout the press conference, no one was targeted as personally as Ali Abdelaziz, whose past as an NYPD and FBI informat, McGregor brought up. It was towards the end of the press conference, however, that he uttered his most vicious line.

Up until UFC 229, McGregor's wasn't as vitriolic or personal. But something in him had snapped. Armed with information he had dug up on Nurmagomedov and anyone who supported him, he began barking at (0:15 minutes) Abdelaziz:

"Terrorist snitch! I know a lot about you as well, you mad rat! I know a lot about you as well. You keep your mouth shut, kid. Let me take my picture. How's Noah!? How's Noah!? Huh!?"

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Noah is reportedly Abdelaziz's son, who he allegedly abandoned in Colorado after becoming an NYPD informant. This sparked a heated feud between Abdelaziz and McGregor, with the two still insulting each other on social media to this day.

Despite his efforts at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conferences, McGregor was still submitted by Nurmagomedov come fight night. His heated trash-talk, however, had sparked a furious Nurmagomedov into inciting the most infamous brawl in MMA history.