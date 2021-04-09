Fans react as hilarious video of Kamaru Usman imitating Conor McGregor shows up on social media

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor called out Kamaru Usman on Twitter for parroting the Irishman's 'red panty night' line from a 2015 press conference. A recent Twitter post has been doing the rounds since Conor McGregor made the observation.

In addition to the 'green panty night' referenced by Kamaru Usman in a recent ESPN interview, the video montage also compares 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' UFC 245 post-fight media scrum to Conor McGregor's UFC 205 post-fight press conference.

After becoming the double champion, the Irishman was on the lookout for opponents who displayed "activity" and "consistency". Kamaru Usman made a similar call-out for deserving title challengers.

Many fans pointed out that Kamaru Usman might be deliberately imitating Conor McGregor's Irish accent:

In an interview with MMA Junkie earlier this year, Kamaru Usman mentioned that welterweights benefit the most when they are fighting him. Usman's claims were strikingly similar to Conor McGregor's iconic jibe at Rafael Dos Anjos from the 2015 "Go Big" press conference:

"You know, I'm sitting on the top and I like it because I guess you can call it, what, the green panty night. When they fight me, they make the most money. You know Masvidal made the most money, Covington did. So they make the most money when they fight me. Especially the next guy, so it doesn't matter. It's green panty night when they fight me."

Kamaru Usman mimicked Conor McGregor's iconic UFC 246 call out at UFC 258

After defeating former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman took to the microphone post-fight and sent out a threatening message to the entire welterweight roster:

"Guess what? It's not done. I'll give you a whole training camp and I guarantee you will sign on that dotted line because this time, I will finish your a**. Any one of these mouthy fools can get it, anyone of them. But if he keeps running his mouth, if he's going to talk, step in here because you got to see me."

This ominous warning sounds very similar to Conor McGregor's UFC 246 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. McGregor, who had put the 170-lbs division on notice, made an amped-up call out to anyone who wanted to challenge the former double champion:

"Any one of these little mouthy fools can get it. All of them. It does not matter."

