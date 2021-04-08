'Is this jack*** always at this?' - Conor McGregor takes exception to Kamaru Usman's comments ahead of UFC 261

Conor McGregor has hit back at Kamaru Usman ahead of the latter's title fight at UFC 261. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the reigning UFC welterweight champion quoted his own version of one of Conor McGregor's iconic lines.

In response to The Nigerian Nightmare, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to question Usman's antics. The former UFC double champion asked if he was tripping or if Kamaru Usman is usually the type who likes to impersonate McGregor's lines.

Here's what Conor McGregor wrote in response to Usman:

Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say. https://t.co/YepbdAW6ut — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

At the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view, Usman will defend the UFC welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. The Nigerian Nightmare already has a win over Masvidal after beating Gamebred at UFC Fight Island in 2020.

UFC 261 will also mark the return of fans in attendance for Dana White's promotion. The pay-per-view scheduled for April 24th will be hosted in Jacksonville and will also feature two other title fights other than Usman vs. Masvidal II.

When will Conor McGregor return to the UFC?

Conor McGregor is also set to make his Octagon return this summer. The Notorious One will face Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight between the pair on July 10th at the top of the UFC 264 card.

Earlier in the year, Conor McGregor lost to Poirier at UFC 257 in the main event of the first UFC pay-per-view of the year. The Diamond finished McGregor via second-round TKO and cemented his place at the top of the mountain in the stacked UFC lightweight division.

As things stand, though, McGregor is expected to focus on the lightweight division. However, having already competed at welterweight on multiple occasions in the past, a fight between the Irishman and Usman could be on the books for the future.

Conor McGregor has had his fair share of issues with some of the game's top welterweights, including both Usman and Masvidal.