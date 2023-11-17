"Be careful b*tch" - Ali Abdelaziz stoops to NSFW verbal attack against Conor McGregor after recent comments about Nurmagomedov clan

Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz have no love lost for each other. The pair's feud was first brought to the forefront during the Irishman's infamous rivalry with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who Ali Abdelaziz manages as part of his Dominance MMA stable of fighters.

Ever since then, both McGregor and Abdelaziz have traded barbs on social media. This has, again, occurred after the Irishman's disparaging comments about the Nurmagomedov family, which he made after learning about Usman Nurmagomedov's drug test failure at Bellator.

Conor McGregor reacted to the revelation in typical scathing fashion, which has drawn Ali Abdelaziz again to defend his fighters' honor on social media. Taking to X/Twitter, the Dominance MMA founder warned McGregor to remain silent while attaching a picture of Khabib Nurmagomedov mounting him:

"@TheNotoriousMMA this is the only reason your ass still hurt stop talking shit because the world is very small be careful b*tch"

The pair's feud became deeply personal during the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, after which Conor McGregor mentioned Ali Abdelaziz's son, Noah, whom he had allegedly abandoned. The relationship between the Irishman and the Dominance MMA founder has only worsened since.

Given how often McGregor launches random social media attacks on the Nurmagomedovs and even reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who Ali Abdelaziz also manages and is close to clan Nurmagomedov, he often draws a retaliatory response from Abdelaziz.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov has largely ignored his rival's attempts at trash talk since he retired from the sport.

Conor McGregor sympathizes with Alexander Volkanovski

Conor McGregor's dynamic with Alexander Volkanovski is complex, as it varies between the Irishman disputing Volkanovski's status as a pound-for-pound great to relate to some of his struggles. After his knockout loss to Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski opened up on his mental state.

According to him, he is driven mad by inactivity and cannot stand not training or having a fight booked. Given how long McGregor has been outside the cage, he relates to Volkanovski's stance, saying the following in an interview:

"I've been kept from my living for almost three years now. Understand that. I came through what I came through. I'm sitting on an injury and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said. I relate."