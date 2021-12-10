"One of the rivalries that's gonna be forever" - Dustin Poirier believes his rivalry with Conor McGregor will not be settled even if they fight '5 more times'

The relationship between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor has been through a roller-coaster ride. The two fighters had a respectful feud at UFC 257, however, it soon turned sinister when 'The Diamond' called the Irishman out over a $500,000 donation meant to be given to Dustin Poirier's charity, the Good Fight Foundation, after the rematch.

During a recent conversation with Michael Bisping, Dustin Poirier was asked about his relationship with Conor McGregor and whether he felt there was some unfinished business with the Irishman. Poirier insisted that their bitter rivalry will never be over despite edging their epic trilogy at UFC 264 earlier this year. Here's what Poirier said:

"I don't have a relationship [with McGregor]. We can fight five more times. I don't think it is ever going to be settled, you know. It's just one of those rivalries that's going to be forever, I think."

Watch Dustin Poirier's full interview with Michael Bisping below:

The first encounter between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor dates all the way back to 2014 at UFC 178, when McGregor defeated Poirier by way of KO in the first round in a featherweight showdown. The Louisiana native avenged his loss to the Irish star with a second-round KO in their rematch, which took place seven years later at UFC 257. The two fighters met again in a much-anticipated trilogy fight which came at UFC 264 in July. The third meeting saw Poirier emerge victorious yet again.

However, the last fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended in an abbreviated fashion. The Irish megastar broke his left tibia during the fight as he avoided a punch from Poirier and slipped to the ground. This left the referee with no choice but to step in and stop the fight. Unfortunately for McGregor, the stoppage marked his third loss in his last four UFC appearances.

Dustin Poirier turns his attention towards the UFC lightweight championship

Ever since their last bout, Conor McGregor has repeatedly attempted to diminish Poirier's trilogy victory and has often suggested the feud with 'The Diamond' is far from over. However, Dustin Poirier currently has his sights on the lightweight strap as he looks to capture the prestigious title from reigning champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

