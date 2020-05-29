Dana White reveals Conor McGregor may have to wait for Octagon return; hints at potential title fight next

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor's potential clash against future UFC hall of famer Anderson Silva has set many tongues wagging in the MMA community.

Following the release of Conor McGregor's controversial GOAT list on Twitter where he ranked Anderson Silva ahead of himself but promised to take over the top spot by the time he's done fighting, "The Spider" had respectfully called out McGregor recently for a one-off catchweight bout on Instagram.

“I have immense admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe that a super fight would go down in the history of the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe that fans of the UFC and of this sport would like to watch this great martial arts spectacle, it would be fantastic to test my martial arts skills against him!!”

When Conor McGregor agreed to throw down with the Brazilian, it got people speculating to such an extent that even betting odds were released for a potential clash. However, there's some bad news for those of you who were hoping to see these two men lock horns inside the Octagon as UFC President Dana White has revealed that he hasn't spoken to the Irishman regarding the latter's potential return to the Octagon.

In a recent interview with ESPN, White said that it's no surprise that speculations of these Conor McGregor superfights keep coming up due to the fact that almost every fighter, across multiple weight divisions keep calling him out in the hopes of a massive pay-day.

“Conor and I have not talked about fighting. If you’re Conor, sitting at home, everybody is calling you out, in every weight division. Who’s next? I’m waiting for [heavyweight] Daniel Cormier to call him out, you know? Conor, his personality, he’s going to respond to that.”

Despite the fact that Conor McGregor is itching to return, White has some words of advice for the Irishman. The UFC frontman understandably doesn't want the biggest prize fighter in the game, the man who earns the big bucks for the company to fight without a live gate and therefore maintains that the Irishman should wait it out for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje to throw down in September and then face the champion.

“I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights start rolling out. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound division. See what plays out.”