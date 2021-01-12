Dana White reveals why he was 'extremely upset' with Conor McGregor in 2020

UFC President Dana White has revealed that he has finally managed to fix his personal relationship with Conor McGregor after being very disappointed and 'extremely upset' with the Irishman in 2020.

White and McGregor have been really close and the former's admiration for the Irishman shone through in his comments during many press conferences over the years. Time and again, White heaped praise on McGregor for being one of the best talents to have ever stepped inside the octagon.

He even accompanied Conor McGregor during the latter's world-tour press conference for the 2017 exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

However, back in mid-2020, when McGregor chose to publically share some of his personal chats with the UFC frontman, White was unhappy with him. The conversation between White and McGregor pertained to the Irishman potentially fighting UFC veteran Diego Sanchez. While McGregor seemed to want the fight, White remained uninterested and once the conversation went public, it left the UFC President fuming.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, White revealed that he was really upset with McGregor for his antics and spoke about how the pair gradually managed to reconcile their differences.

Dana White says he’s “in a good place” with Conor McGregor now but he was legitimately “very upset” with him over those private conversations between them that were released on social media last year #UFC #UFC257 https://t.co/lkTTRUwOeO — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 11, 2021

“We were in a really bad place then, I was really upset. It wasn’t because he put out private messages. We were talking about another fighter. And I like Diego Sanchez. I have a lot of respect for Diego Sanchez. I care about Diego Sanchez. I talked to Diego face-to-face about it, and being the great human being he is, we’re all good. I was really upset with Conor, but we fixed that and now we’re all good.” said Dana White.

Dana White excited about the return of the 'real' Conor McGregor

Now that their feud is in the past, White is looking forward to the return of arguably the biggest star in UFC. Conor McGregor is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in a Lightweight encounter headlining UFC 257 on January 23. Ahead of the fight, White claimed that Conor McGregor is fully motivated to go out there and put up a fantastic show at the event.

"If something happens to Dustin Poirier, he is the Conor McGregor, right now, that does not give a s--- who we put in that fight on that night. He’s that guy right now… That Conor McGregor is back.”@danawhite says the old Conor McGregor is back 😤 #UFC257 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/5KW1qC7rl0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

“There’s nothing more exciting or fun than a motivated Conor McGregor, when his head is in the right place. And you can tell when he is and when he isn’t, and right now, he’s in. My conversations with Conor, I know when the real Conor is here and the other Conor is here, and believe me when I tell you, the real Conor is here." said Dana White.

Delving further into the mindset of the former two-division champion, White said that the headspace Conor McGregor is in, he'd fight anybody that's put in front of him on January 23 if something were to happen to his current opponent Poirier.

“If something happened to Dustin Poirier, he is the Conor McGregor right now that doesn’t give a s*** who we put in that fight,” White added. “He’s going to be, ‘Who’s ready? Who you got? I’m going to the gym, tell me who’s showing up on Saturday.’ He’s that guy right now. That Conor McGregor is back.”

Do you think a motivated Conor McGregor goes out there and makes easy work of Dustin Poirier? Sound off in the comments section.