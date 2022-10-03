"He was also the voice for Shaggy on Scooby Doo" - Dana White reveals how iconic radio host served as link to doctor who gave him 10 years to live

Dana White's phenomenal body transformation has astonished the MMA community. In a post that the UFC president shared on his Instagram page, fans can see his properly shredded physique followed by a clip of him explaining a health revival mindset that brought about the transformation.

White has been vocal about the fact that Gary Brecka of 10X Health System gave him 10.4 years to live after clinically analyzing the 53-year-old's blood. Most recently, he spoke about how American radio personality Casey Kasem played an important part in linking up White with the professional human biologist. Kasem was also the first person to voice Norville "Shaggy" Rogers in the Scooby-Doo franchise.

White revealed on a recent episode of the Balancing Chaos podcast that it was Casey Kasem's daughter who introduced him to Gary Brecka:

"Casey Kasem, he was a Top 40 radio guy and also the voice for Shaggy on Scooby-Doo, and his daughter and I have been really good friends for like 25 years. And randomly she calls me one day and she's like, 'You know, I love you. You're one of my best friends and I can never repay you for what you've done for me. So I'm going to introduce you to somebody that you need to meet and he is Gary Brecka from 10X Health Systems."

White added that while he was hooked by the mortality expert's credentials, he became "obsessed" with the prospect of learning more about his body:

"Basically they send these guys in, they do these tests on you, and they know when you're going to die. And they are right within a month. So I'm like, 'Wait a minute! This guy can tell me when I'm going to die and be right within a month?' I became obsessed."

Listen to the podcast with Dana White below:

Dana White reveals reasons why he wanted to know his life expectancy

Dana White's revitalized passion for self-care has helped him attain a remarkable physical transformation thanks to a strict regime formulated by Gary Brecka, founder of Streamline Medical Group.

White enunciated why he wanted to know his life expectancy while speaking on the Balancing Chaos podcast:

"Most people were like, 'Why do you want to know this [mortality information]?' Two reasons. You don't want to blow all your money before you die but you don't want to leave too much money on the table when you die. So I was like, if he tells me I've got 17 years, I can play this thing out and have a fu**ing blast for the next 17 years. That's how twisted I am."

Dana White has resorted to a solid keto diet to help fuel his transformation.

