"The pandemic showed me how full of s**t everybody is" - Dana White says he has "lost faith" in modern medicine

Dana White's rekindled passion for health care has prompted a relinquished hope in modern medicine. White has also undergone a phenomenal 10-week body transformation thanks to a strict regime formulated by Gary Brecka, founder of Streamline Medical Group.

The UFC president decided to take responsibility for his long-term health when Gary Brecka of 10X Health System gave him 10.4 years to live after clinically analyzing the 53-year-old's blood. The latest body transformation also caught the attention of MMA fans who expressed their disbelief on the internet.

With that in mind, Dana White claims that he has lost faith in modern medicine. While speaking on the Balancing Chaos podcast, White claimed that mass media has a pernicious influence on consumers and that the side-effects can be detrimental to one's health:

"I have lost all faith in modern medicine. The pandemic showed me how full of s**t everybody is. You know, basically these guys just put you on medication to block the symptoms but the problems are all still there."

White added:

"All you have to do is watch one medication commercial, the side effects, if you look at the side effects, you'd be like, "Holy s**t, maybe I'd just have this and not take any medicine."

Listen to the podcast below:

Dana White reveals how he met Gary Brecka

Gary Brecka, founder of Streamline Medical Group, has played an influential role in the remarkable body transformation of Dana White.

White revealed on a recent episode of the Balancing Chaos podcast that American radio personality Casey Kasem's daughter was the one who introduced White to Gary Brecka. The UFC president was fascinated by the fact that Brecka, a human biologist, was also a mortality expert.

He later added that while he was hooked by Brecka's credentials, he later developed an obsession to learn more about his body:

"Basically they send these guys in, they do these tests on you, and they know when you're going to die. And they are right within a month. So I'm like, 'Wait a minute! This guy can tell me when I'm going to die and be right within a month?' I became obsessed."

The 53-year-old currently follows a strict ketogenic diet formulated by Brecka. White has publicized that he is feeling the healthiest he's ever been and his body is showing results. The structured plan has helped him cope with other issues including sleep disorders, snoring, and pain in his legs.

