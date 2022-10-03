"Usada has entered the chat" - Fans in disbelief as 53-year-old Dana White looks phenomenal after 10-week body transformation

Dana White revealed on The Action Junkeez podcast that Gary Brecka of 10X Health System gave him 10.4 years to live after clinically analyzing the 53-year-old's blood. White recently posted a picture of himself looking shredded, indicating that he's taking health care seriously.

MMA fans were indubitably shocked by the phenomenal 10-week body transformation that was visible on the post.

Netizens expressed their disbelief in the comments section of the post. One fan hilariously wrote that the transformation has caught the interest of USADA:

"USADA has entered the chat."

Another fan hinted that the transformation was attained courtesy of UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa's secret juice:

"He got secret juice recipe from Paulo Costa."

Yet another fan expressed their sheer disbelief:

"F**k no, that can't be Dana."

Another set of fans hysterically claimed that perhaps some fight news for White is approaching:

"Fight announcement soon."

"Get him on DWCS [Dana White's Contender Series]."

Check out some of the best fan reactions:

Fans in disbelief as 53-year-old Dana White looks phenomenal after 10-week body transformation

Dana White reveals the secret behind his remarkable body transformation

White realized that a change in lifestyle and workout regime was imperative after Gary Brecka, founder of Streamline Medical Group, revealed that the UFC president had only 10.4 years left to live.

The 53-year-old has resorted to a strict ketogenic diet as part of Brecka's plan, and he claims that he's now the healthiest he's ever felt. White also revealed that the structured plan has helped him cope with other issues including sleep apnea, snoring, and pain in his legs:

"I did everything he said to the letter. I lost 30 pounds, My legs were so f****d up thirteen weeks ago I couldn't tie my shoes... No more sleep apnea, I don't snore, everything is gone in ten f*****g weeks."

Expanding on his diet, White added:

"I'm on keto, I'm on the keto diet. This is what Gary Brecka told me [that] there are essential fats that your body needs or you'll die, there are essential amino acids, there is no such thing as an essential carbohydrate. I've never felt better. I feel like I'm 35 years old again."

Listen to Dana White discuss his diet below:

