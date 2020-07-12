Dana White reveals what's next for Jorge Masvidal after UFC 251 loss

Jorge Masvidal was unable to dethrone Kamaru Usman as the UFC Welterweight Champion.

'Gamebred' will be given some time to think of what's next for him in the UFC.

In the main event of tonight's UFC 251 pay-per-view, Jorge Masvidal was unable to dethrone reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' walked out with the gold around his waist.

In the post-UFC 251 press conference, UFC President Dana White revealed what's next in store for Jorge Masvidal. According to White, he will now allow 'Gamebred' to take some time off to recover from this fight and give him the time to think of what's next in store for Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White says he'll give Jorge Masvidal some time and allow him to figure out what he wants to do next #UFC251 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 12, 2020

Having taken the Welterweight Title bout against Kamaru Usman on a week's notice, Jorge Masvidal put on a resilient performance but fell short of capturing the title in what would've been his first world title win in the UFC.

Masvidal, prior to this fight against Usman, had dominated the likes of Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz, and at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal even won the BMF Championship after beating Diaz.

However, tonight at Yas Island, things were different and it didn't go according to plan for Masvidal. While 'Gamebred' did put together a solid performance, it wasn't enough for him to get past 'The Nigerian Nightmare', who retained the title via a split decision.

With Jorge Masvidal having taken the fight on a week's notice and cutting around 20 pounds within the past week or so, 'Gamebred' definitely did great in his main event clash, despite not being the favorite to win the title.

Who could possibly be next in line for Jorge Masvidal?

With Jorge Masvidal unable to dethrone UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman from the top of Welterweight mountain, it now remains to be seen whose next in store for 'Gamebred'.

The inaugural BMF Champion could possibly be open to a highly-awaited fight against Colby Covington. Could a rematch against Nate Diaz be on the cards for 'Gamebred'? Only time will tell!