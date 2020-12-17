Dana White reveals the one UFC super fight he would love to book in 2021

Between 2016 and 2019, many fans argued that the UFC went overboard with 'Super fights'. After Conor McGregor became a Double Champion in November 2016 at Madison Square Garden, three other fighters followed him to achieve the same 'Double Champion' status - Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo.

The next person who will get the opportunity to be a Double Champion is UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, who is expected to face Jan Blachowicz for the Light Heavyweight title in the first quarter of 2021.

Although it will be a Champion vs Champion bout, it isn't being dubbed as a UFC 'Super fight'. Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones, on the other hand, will be considered as one. After all the back-and-forth that the two men have had on Twitter, it seems as though the dream fight is destined to happen.

Speaking to BT Sport, Dana White doubled down on his desire to see Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones, stating that if there were any fight, he would want to make and see in the UFC in 2021, this would be it:

That's the fight I would love to see. Somebody asked me yesterday, 'if you could make any fight in 2021, what is it?' That's the fight I picked.

How will UFC get to Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones?

It appears as though the very reason UFC booked Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz is to get to the dream Jon Jones fight. Jon Jones vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in favor of a move to Heavyweight, but that is yet to materialize. Glover Teixeira should ideally be next in line for a UFC Light Heavyweight title shot, but he may have to wait for longer if Israel Adesanya becomes the 205-pound Champion.

If Jon Jones waits it out, and Israel Adesanya defeats Jan Blachowicz, then it's hard to imagine UFC not attempting to make the Super Fight happen. If it does, it will likely happen in the second half of 2021. It could be Jon Jones' biggest fight since Daniel Cormier a few years ago.