Dana White reveals that the 'three piece and soda' fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards could be next

Dana White has claimed that a fight between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal could potentially be on the cards. The UFC president isn't looking past a fight between the two top welterweight contenders.

During the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, Dana White claimed that the fight between Edwards and Masvidal will always "be hanging out there." Suggesting that the fight could potentially be booked at any given stage, the UFC president said:

"Yeah yeah, that's always a fight we could make. I mean that fight is always going to be hanging out there."

Unbeaten in his last ten fights, Leon Edwards could be on the verge of a potential title shot. However, White has confirmed that Colby Covington is definitely the next fighter in line to face Kamaru Usman.

White did praise Edwards for being the third-ranked fighter at welterweight and will see what could be in store next for 'Rocky'. The UFC president added that he isn't sure about the fight against Masvidal but confirmed Covington's status as the next title contender.

"I mean Leon's the number three ranked guy in the world so we'll see what's next for him, I'm not sure if it's Masvidal. But Colby Covington is the next guy in the line for the title, so we'll see what happens."

Leon Edwards was victorious at UFC 263 in a historic five-round fight

At UFC 263, Leon Edwards made history when he defeated Nate Diaz in a five-round, non-main event fight. 'Rocky' dominated the bout throughout the first four rounds, except for the fifth and final round.

In the final seconds of the fight, Leon Edwards was caught with a brutal shot by Diaz that wobbled the former. The Brit almost ended up losing the bout in the closing stages but managed to survive the final onslaught from 'The West Coast Gangster'.

With another victory on his record, Leon Edwards has called for a rematch with Kamaru Usman. However, given the history between Edwards and Masvidal, a fight between them definitely would make sense in the future.

