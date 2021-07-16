Dana White reveals that the UFC could have cut heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has revealed that current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was on the verge of being cut from the promotion.

Speaking to Oscar Willis from TheMacLife, White said the promotion was considering parting ways with Ngannou after 'The Predator' suffered two losses in a row in the UFC.

"He [Francis Ngannou] had lost two in a row there, I think, at one point and we could have parted ways with him but we didn't. We stuck with him and now he's the world champ." Dana White said.

Ngannou's losses, which White is referring to, came against then-heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 and Derrick Lewis at UFC 226.

The UFC has announced an interim heavyweight championship bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane at UFC 265.

The fight will take place on August 7 in Houston, Texas.

While talking about the fight, White also revealed his plans for the 265-pound division.

"I got the two best heavyweights in the world. I got one [Derrick Lewis] who beat Francis, who already has a win over Francis and the other one [Ciryl Gane] is undefeated. So, these two will fight, we will see who will win and the winner of that will fight Francis. And then, the winner of that [fight] will probably fight Stipe [Miocic]."

Max Kellerman calls Francis Ngannou the most dangerous athlete ever

Sports journalist Max Kellerman compared UFC champion Francis Ngannou to Mike Tyson and called him the most dangerous athlete ever.

"Mike Tyson was once called the 'Baddest Man on the Planet.' Given [Francis] Ngannou's size and the fact that he's a mixed martial artist, how's this?...'The Most Dangerous Athlete Who Ever Lived.'"

Kellerman also picked 'The Predator' to beat former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a potential super-fight.

"I'd favor Ngannou to beat [Jon] Jones."

Ngannou was aiming for a fight with the former 205-pound champion, but due to Jones' rocky negotiations with the UFC, the fight did not come to fruition.

