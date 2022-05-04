Dana White reveals UFC is not testing for COVID-19 anymore

Dana White has revealed that the UFC has stopped testing its fighters for COVID-19 ahead of events.

Back in 2020 and 2021, due to the havoc wreaked by the ongoing pandemic, fighters were regularly forced to undergo COVID testing, as well as subsequent quarantining.

All fighters were required to present a negative test report for SARS-CoV-2 in order to receive permission to compete inside the octagon. Those who tested positive ahead of the fight were forced to withdraw from their respective matchups.

Previously, events took place behind closed doors and fighters had to stay within a bio-secure bubble, consisting of certain demarcated safe zones comprising hotels and training facilities, etc.

All that was done away with last year and fans have continued to fill out arenas for pay-per-view events since UFC 261 back in April 2021. UFC president Dana White has now revealed that the testing process for fighters and staff has also been done away with. He also pointed out that fighters don't have to wear masks anymore.

The UFC supremo said he's relieved the pandemic is now under control and that people across the globe can once again live freely without any restrictions. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White said:

"No, we're not testing for COVID anymore. We're not wearing masks, we're not doing any of that sh*t."

Watch Dana White's appearance on the show below:

Dana White says UFC boasts "lowest" COVID-positive ratio despite conducting events throughout the pandemic

At a press conference for Dana White's Contender Series back in November last year, the UFC president boasted about the promotion's minimal infection rate. That's despite the fact that the UFC conducted events regularly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He revealed that the UFC had just 0.008% of its fighters testing positive for COVID at the time, whereas the NBA had about 8% of its players testing positive.

NBPA @TheNBPA NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results https://t.co/XnUwEAI4TI

White also pointed out that the feat is all the more special considering that the UFC was the only promotion conducting regular live MMA events during the peak pandemic period back in 2020. This was a time when no other live sporting events were taking place across the globe.

"What we did through the pandemic, nobody else did. And nobody had a true bubble like we did during the pandemic. And we had the lowest rate of people turning up with COVID by far. I think the NBA had 8% and they were thrilled. We had like 0.008%. Then you look at putting together this show coming out of the pandemic when all those other small shows weren't operating."

White himself tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of last year.

MMA UNCENSORED ™️ @MMAUNCENSORED1 UFC president Dana White and family test positive for COVID-19. He is feeling better relying on Joe Rogan recovery methods. Via @jimrome UFC president Dana White and family test positive for COVID-19. He is feeling better relying on Joe Rogan recovery methods. Via @jimrome https://t.co/SmF3PqD4HY

