Dana White’s behind-the-scenes gesture toward Muhammad Mokaev resurfaces after Ben Askren financial aid

Dana White's recent confession about offering financial support to Ben Askren has prompted a reaction from former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who remembered a similar act of kindness from the UFC head honcho.

In August 2024, 'The Punisher' was involved in a car accident. As per reports, his Mercedes-AMG A35 ended up in a ditch following a collision. This incident occurred just days after he had left the UFC. Mokaev mentioned that White reached out to him and provided financial assistance during this difficult time.

In a recent post on X, Mokaev reflected on White's generosity, writing:

"Same thing he did when I had car crash."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below:

Muhammad Mokaev clears air around Dana White's involvement in UFC exit

Muhammad Mokaev was arguably one of the promising stars in the UFC flyweight division. However, following his unanimous decision victory over Manel Kape at UFC 304, the leading MMA promotion did not renew his contract. Mokaev left UFC with an unbeaten record of 7-0.

However, a few weeks ago, during an interview with Home of Fight, 'The Punisher' clarified that he does not hold Dana White responsible for his departure. Claiming that his exit was a call of the matchmakers, Mokaev said:

"Like Dana said in an interview, he wasn't involved. It's all matchmakers... I don't think [the] problem in hotel was the main issue, it didn't help, but it wasn't the main issue to not continue my contract. But whatever happened, it's their decision. At the end of the day, it's their organization like if they don't want, why keep asking? You don't want to be there where people don't want to see you."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below:

