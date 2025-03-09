Dana White's business deal under fire from MMA community as UFC 313 PPV glitches mid-broadcast, fuels piracy talks: "I'll keep my $80", "Abolish ESPN"

Some things did not go well during live telecast of the UFC's recent pay-per-view event. UFC 313 took place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and featured several big names like Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev and Justin Gaethje.

Several MMA fans and fighters faced problems while trying to watch the the broadcast on ESPN.

Mutiple MMA personalities including Marvin Vettori, Chris Weidman, Marlon Vera and Joaquin Buckley uploaded posts on X, saying they were not able to watch the event.

"Tried to buy UFC 313 on ESPN plus on my phone about 100 times. It keeps giving an error. Anybody having same issue and figure it out?"

"Just bought the PPV an can't see???? Wtffffff"

"UFC 313 not working or just me?"

"Bruh been listening to [Daniel Cormier] and Chael's a** for 30 minutes trying to get this PPV. ESPN help center tripping."

This led to many individuals lashing out and criticising UFC CEO Dana White and his deal with ESPN for the technical glitches.

One fan shared how they tried to buy the pay-per-view multiple times but were unable to do so.

"Tried to order UFC 313 multiple times and the ESPN app says 'Content Unavailable'. Sounds good to me... I'll keep my $80."

One individual called for everyone to 'abolish' ESPN for the technical glitches during UFC 313.

"I have created a petition to abolish ESPN after the shenanigans for this UFC 313 stream. SIGN THE PETITION!"

One individual claimed that UFC 13 might end up being the promotion's lowest-grossing pay-per-view event since many were not able to buy it.

"BREAKING: UFC 313 draws smallest PPV revenue in UFC history. ESPN Plus won't let people buy the PPV., Dana White."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA community reacts to technical difficulties in the UFC 313 broadcast

