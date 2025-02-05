Dana White's competitor Donn Davis touts PFL's "massive momentum" and international success

Dana White's competitor Donn Davis recently touted the PFL's international success and noted that his promotion continues to gain momentum. The promotion is set to kick off their new format this April as they steer away from their regular season model to a single elimination tournament structure.

The PFL chairman has proclaimed that his promotion is the MMA co-leader with White's UFC despite the public perception of their product. The promotion has several top fighters in each weight-class after their acquisition of Bellator, so it's understandable why he would make such a claim.

Despite champions like Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Patchy Mix publicly requesting their release and the former being granted it, Davis appears to be committed to keeping maintaining a good morale among the roster. He recently posted a video to his X account highlighting the promotion's success with their event in Lyon and most recent event in Dubai.

Davis mentioned that the PFL is rapidly expanding and generating strong interest in new markets while also seemingly taking a shot at White's UFC:

"PFL Lyon: sold out + great fights [check mark emoji]. PFL Dubai: sold out + great fights [check mark emoji]. @PFLMMA last two events demonstrate our massive momentum [in] international markets. #PFLMMA is capturing huge territories ignored or underserved by the other guys"

Donn Davis expresses excitement for new PFL format

In addition to touting the PFL's success with recent events in international markets, Donn Davis expressed his excitement for the new PFL format.

The new format officially kicks off in April and will see 8 different single elimination tournaments featuring vying for their opportunity to win the $500,000 grand prize. PFL appears to be looking to bring a NCAA March Madness vibe to their product, which could possibly generate more interest from casual viewers.

The new single elimination format will be easier to follow along with compared to their previous round robin and playoff format, so it could be successful for PFL.

Davis wrote:

"2 months the toughest test in MMA starts...@PFLMMA 2025 World Tournament. 8 weight classes. Single elimination. 8 fighters each weight class."

