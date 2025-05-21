Dana White's goal fulfilled as Noche UFC event at Las Vegas Sphere wins two Emmy Awards

It's a time of celebration for Dana White as one of his goals for the Noche UFC event at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, was recently fulfilled. The event was awarded two Emmy Awards, making the event well worth the investment.

Prior to Noche UFC at the Sphere last September, White was transparent about the large $20 million sum spent on the event, which covered the production costs and short films. It wasn't an ordinary event, as there were additional production trucks and a director, so fans watching the broadcast could get the feeling that they were at the venue. The event celebrated Mexican Independence Day and was headlined by a bantamweight title clash between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Ahead of Noche UFC, White expressed his desire to win an Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy. The UFC CEO recently shared a fan's post to his Instagram story in which they congratulated him and his staff on achieving one of his goals with the Emmy Awards:

"Congrats to @danawhite and his entire production team as Noche UFC wins two sports Emmy Awards"

Check out Dana White's Instagram story below:

Dana White's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

Which Emmy Awards did Dana White's Noche UFC win?

Dana White's Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere was awarded two Sports Emmy Awards at the 46th annual Sports Emmy Awards, which took place at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Noche UFC was awarded the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Graphic Design - Specialty and Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction.

The Mexican Independence Day-themed pay-per-view saw a new short film and setting for each main card bout and told the rich history of Mexico, including combat sports. White was happy with the results, and the event received positive reviews for utilizing all the technology available to them at the state-of-the-art venue.

Check out a clip from Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere below:

