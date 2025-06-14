  • home icon
  • Dana White's UFC may have cut Tanner Boser over sponsorship criticism

Dana White's UFC may have cut Tanner Boser over sponsorship criticism

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Jun 14, 2025 18:09 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen v Font Ceremonial Weigh-in - Source: Getty
Tanner Boser (left foreground) thinks that his past criticisms over some the UFC's sponsors may have potentially played a role in him not getting re-signed off of a win in the Dana White (middle) fronted promotion [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White and the UFC, by proxy, may not have re-signed Tanner Boser because of certain comments that the latter made about some big sponsors of the UFC.

Appearing on the latest episode of MMA Canada, Tanner Boser covered several subjects ahead of his eventual finish via strikes of Vinicius Moreira at UAE Warriors 60 on June 13.

Providing some clarification on why he did not continue fighting for the UFC after earning a win inside the octagon in his last contracted bout against Aleksa Camur, Boser said:

"I believe it probably had to do with stuff I said in an interview, I think, where I talked about some of their sponsors in a negative light. I never said anything bad about the UFC. UFC treated me good. I made a comment once about The Rock's shoes and about Crypto.com. I was having a bad day, I don't know, it is what it is, man."
He added:

"If that's the reason, whatever dude. I don't know where the line is between pro Hitler and The Rock's shoes but apparently I crossed it. Yeah, I think a lot of it is financial as well. I think the UFC opts not to sign people who are coming up on their fourth or fifth contracts making good money to be honest. I was making good money."
Check out Tanner Boser's comments below (4:25):

Dana White reportedly does not renew a fighter's contract after a tough UFC 316 loss

Dana White has seemingly made the decision, per recent reports, not to re-sign a popular flyweight on the heels of a noticeable weight miss as well as a third straight loss.

Ariane da Silva not only missed the flyweight limit by a massive six pounds but also fell short to Wang Cong on the scorecards in their Newark-based bout.

Now there are reports from AGFight indicating that the 31-year-old will not be competing in the octagon for her next outing.

If these reports are true, it will end a promotional run that began in 2019 with da Silva recording six wins across 14 fights under the UFC banner.

The weight limit misfire was attributed to a poorly executed plan to bring in a nutritionist to treat what was ultimately a benign pituitary tumor that led to abnormal prolactin and cortisol levels.

