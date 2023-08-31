Dana White savagely shuts down fan asking him for "favourite free ufc streaming website"

Dana White responded to a fan who asked him about his favorite free streaming website.

It’s no secret that sports leagues, including the UFC, lose millions of dollars yearly because of illegal streaming websites. White has declared war on these types of services in the past, but it’s unclear what can be done by websites that can’t be tracked.

Meanwhile, some people don’t care about the money being lost by sports leagues. One fan made a joke about the situation by asking Dana White this question on Instagram:

“Dana what’s ur favourite free ufc streaming website”

The UFC president responded by saying:

“UFC Fight Pass"

White doesn’t plan on giving up his battle against streaming sites. The UFC president recently teamed up with associates from the NFL and NBA to potentially change laws further preventing piracy. Only time will tell if they can succeed and lower the number of illegal viewers.

Dana White's Instagram comment

Dana White calls out Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling for allowing their friendship to affect their future

Dana White has many problems as the UFC president besides the illegal streaming services. One of those issues is the friendship between Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling.

For those that don’t know, Dvalishvili and Sterling are close friends and training partners who are also top-ranked bantamweight fighters. They have sworn to never fight each other due to their friendship, which has created some confusion at the top of the UFC 135-pound division.

During a recent Dana White’s Contender Series post-event press conference, the UFC president was asked about Dvalishvili and Sterling. He responded by saying:

"I hate it, and why did you even get into this sport if that's your mentality and the way you think? 'I don't even want the title, I don't even want the championship. We're friends, we're this, we're that.' You can be friends with everybody in this business, there's a lot of nice people in this business, a lot of good people. This is not about friendship, this is about finding out who the best in the world is.”

White continued:

“And if you don't want to find out who the best in the world is, this is not the place for you. You should be somewhere else, there's plenty of places to fight where they don't give a s**t what you do."[10:47-11:41]

On August 19, Aljamain Sterling was dethroned of the UFC bantamweight title when Sean O’Malley secured a second-round TKO. Since then, Sterling has voiced his interest in an immediate rematch.

It’s unclear who O’Malley’s first title challenger will be, but the primary options are Sterling, Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen, or Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.