"The end is here": Fans react as NBA, NFL, and UFC plan to take down illegal streams

A growing number of sports fans have been relying on illegal streaming sites to watch their favorite sports in recent years. However, according to “The Verge,” major sports leagues including the NBA, NFL and UFC want to crack down on these illegal streams.

In a letter sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office, the leagues called for amendments to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. These amendments would make it easier to shut down illegal livestreams “instantaneously” rather than “expeditiously.” The leagues' concerns come amid a reported “potential $28 billion revenue loss from pirated streams.”

Upon hearing the news that they may no longer be able to access their favorite streaming sites, sports fans were in disbelief. Some joked that they would no longer be able to watch sports:

“The end is here” one fan said.

Meanwhile, others complained that they can’t afford to pay to watch sports due to the sky-high prices:

“Maybe if they didn't charge so much, people wouldn't have to think about it and just pay for it. Right now, for a lot of people it's worth finding a decent pirated stream and saving $79.99 or more a month,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the potential crackdown on illegal streaming sites by NBA, NFL, and UFC:

What are the specifics of the NBA, NFL, and UFC’s letter to the USPTO?

As for the specific details of the NBA, NFL, and UFC’s letter to the USPTO, the leagues had a couple of key concerns about illegal sports streams. The first was that it can often take hours or sometimes days for online service providers to remove illegal streams after a complaint is filed.

So, by the time the takedown is carried out, the stream in question has already ended. An amendment to the law would allow for sports leagues to have illegal streams taken down immediately upon request.

In addition, the leagues want online service providers to request verification from any users who want to broadcast livestreams. This would prevent new accounts from constantly popping up and posting illegal streams. It would also cover those who livestream sports using a recording from a camera.

It’s unclear how long it could take for these changes to be implemented. As of now, the leagues have just sent a letter to the USPTO and will have to wait to hear back. However, it looks like sports fans could soon be headed toward a completely new era of sports livestreams.

