NBA fans mock Ja Morant as workout pictures surface online with inspirational messages on his T-shirt: “Too extra Ja”

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is currently gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, which is set to tip off in Oct. However, the 2020 Rookie of the Year will have to wait before jumping into things. When the season starts, Morant will be forced to watch from the sidelines until Dec. 19, thanks to a 25-game suspension.

In the meantime, he has continued to work on his preparations to hit the ground running. The young, high-flying superstar was seen lifting weights in a recent video. Although the situation in and of itself may not have warranted any criticism, Morant's T-shirt drew plenty of attention.

Fans were quick to make jokes about Ja Morant's T-shirt, which read 'Gratitude' on it. From the looks of things, the latest shirt from Ja Morant follows a similar trend to his previous T-shirts.

So far this offseason, Morant has worn shirts reading 'rebirth' and 'accountability,' leading up to the latest one, which read 'gratitude.'

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote:

"Too extra Ja. Stop trying to prove something to others and prove it to yourself."

Ja Morant looking to send the right message with newest shirts

After a 2022 season filled with poor decisions, the two-time All-Star is trying to send the right message with his latest workout apparel. Over the past year, Ja Morant has continued to find himself at the heart of controversy.

There was the report that he allegedly jumped a teenager during a pick-up basketball game, which resulted in police being called. There was another incident where Morant and a large group arrived to reportedly confront a mall security guard where his mom was shopping. That incident also resulted in the police being called.

Then, during the regular season, an on-court situation carried over to outside the arena following the game. In that instance, a car allegedly carrying Morant also traced a red dot sight from a firearm on members of the Pacers' traveling party.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Following that, Morant was seen brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, resulting in a suspension while the Grizzlies and the league figured out how to handle things.

After then being suspended for yet again brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, Morant accepted accountability, something his latest shirts seem to reference. At the time, he was quoted by Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter as saying:

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

Whether this is the last we see of Morant's legal troubles, only time will tell.

