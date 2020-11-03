Dana White says letting Anderson Silva fight again would be ‘disgusting’ 

UFC President Dana White said that it would be ‘disgusting’ if a commission were to allow Anderson Silva to fight again.

Silva, the former long-time UFC middleweight champion and future hall of famer, appeared in what is believed to be his final appearance in the UFC at UFC Vegas 12 last weekend, absorbing a brutal fourth-round TKO loss to surging middleweight contender Uriah Hall.

After the fight, Anderson Silva confirmed that it was his ‘final day’ in the UFC, but seemed unsure if he was going to retire from MMA completely.

“I don’t know. First I go back home, and I go see with my team everything. Let’s go see, you know? Because it’s tough to say it’s my last or not, because this is my air, this I do for my entire life, and with my heart, so let’s go see,” Silva told Michael Bisping in the post-fight interview.

Dana White reinforced the statement that Silva was done fighting in the UFC and that it would be ‘disgusting’ if any organization or commission would allow him to fight anywhere else.

Dana White says any promotion or commission willing to host an Anderson Silva fight going forward would be "disgusting."#UFCVegas12 | Full interview: https://t.co/Yx8xh1JpGy pic.twitter.com/91Kals135d — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 1, 2020

“Unfortunately that’s true. Disgusting, that a commission would let him fight again, it’s true,” White said in the UFC Vegas 12 post-fight presser. “He’s a grown man, he can do whatever he wants, and I like and I respect the guy, and I just hope his family talks him out of it.”

Anderson SIlva’s best days in MMA are behind him

Anderson Silva, 45, has definitely seen better days in his UFC career. The former pound-for-pound great made his debut in the UFC in June of 2006 and went on to capture the promotion’s middleweight crown later on that year.

For almost seven years, Anderson Silva lorded over the UFC’s 185-pound division and seemed untouchable, disposing of contenders left and right in devastating fashion.

In 2013 however, Silva’s run as middleweight king came to a crashing halt at the hands of Chris Weidman. Since then, “The Spider” would struggle to regain his old form.

In his last nine fights, Silva has managed just one single win along with seven losses and one no contest.

His latest loss, a TKO loss to Uriah Hall, was his most devastating.

Indeed, Anderson Silva will go down in history as one of the best that the UFC has ever seen, but it’s clear that his days as the most dominant fighter in MMA are far behind him now.