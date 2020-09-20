Dana White says that Tyron Woodley should retire after loss to Colby Covington

In the main event of tonight's UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington marked his return to the Octagon with a triumphant fifth-round TKO win over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley.

While Covington was dominant as ever in his win, T-Wood looked quite lackluster in yet another Octagon outing. And according to UFC President Dana White, he believes that Tyron Woodley should consider retiring from the sport after his loss to Chaos.

Dana White says Tyron Woodley should consider retirement after loss to Colby Covington

With his loss to Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley is now three-fights without a win in the UFC. Having lost the UFC Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman, T-Wood didn't really help himself much in his return fight against Gilbert Burns, as the next #1 contender also put away The Chosen One with ease.

UFC Vegas 11 marked the third straight loss for Tyron Woodley after he suffered a rib injury in his clash against Colby Covington and the bout was eventually called-off in the fifth round, in favor of Chaos via TKO. In the aftermath of the fight, Dana White claimed in the post-fight press conference that Woodley should probably retire from the sport and added that his head has not been in the game for a while now.

"I think that he should start thinking about hanging it up. He's had a great career, he's had a great run, you know, he's made money"- said, Dana White.

As things stand, Tyron Woodley is yet to release any sort of official statement after his loss and the former 170-lb champion also hasn't reflected on possibly retiring from the game after his third loss in a row. It remains to be seen what's next for the former UFC Welterweight Champion moving forward but if Woodley hopes to continue his run in the game, he needs to make significant changes before making his next return.

