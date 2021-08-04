Dana White says UFC 265 will be a sold out event despite the cancelation of a title fight

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that UFC 265 will be a sold-out event. Despite the cancelation of the original co-main event between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, UFC 265 is expected to be another packed pay-per-view.

Taking to Twitter, Aaron Bronsteter tweeted that White has confirmed that the UFC 265 pay-per-view will be another sold-out event for his promotion.

Here's what Bronsteter tweeted about White's UFC 265 claim:

Per Dana White, despite losing a co-main event between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, UFC 265 in Houston this weekend will be a sold out event. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2021

In the lead-up to UFC 265, it was reported that Amanda Nunes' UFC women's bantamweight title defense against Julianna Pena was canceled due to the champion testing positive for COVID-19.

However, it looks like the fight between the two will be rebooked, as White himself told UFC Arabia in a recent interview.

UFC 265 will crown a new interim UFC heavyweight champion

UFC 265 will feature a huge heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. The pair will meet in front of a packed house in Houston, Texas, and home favorite Lewis will aim to get his hand raised by the end of the night.

By doing so, Derrick Lewis would win the interim UFC heavyweight championship. The rest of the card will feature Jose Aldo in a huge bantamweight co-main event against Pedro Munhoz. The fight was a replacement for Nunes vs. Pena.

A huge welterweight fight between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque will also take place at UFC 265; whereas bantamweights Song Yadong and Casey Kenney will face each other in the main card opener.

A strawweight fight between Tecia Torres and Angela Hill will also take place at UFC 265 and will make up for the entire main card. The prelims also feature eye-catching bouts with lightweights Bobby Green and division sensation Rafael Fiziev facing one another in a huge clash.

UFC 265 is scheduled for 7th August and will take place at the Toyota Center.

Edited by James McGlade