UFC president Dana White says he is planning on going back to the Fight Island, based at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi for having five more weekly events at the venue.

The UFC just completed its first and hugely successful series of events at the historic Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in July. The UFC held four events at the island within a two-week span and was crowned by a blockbuster pay-per-view in UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal that did 1.3 million PPV buys. In the lead up to UFC's Fight Island series, Dana White said had been saying that it would be a grand success for the company, but it turned out to be an even bigger success than initially expected.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White revealed that he is planning on going back to the Fight Island soon and that the UFC will hold five events there.

“A lot. We’re going to be there all the time. This next stint we’re going to do there, I’ll probably end up spending five weeks there,” Dana White said. When you look at the level and the caliber of fights that are going to happen in Abu Dhabi — and we’re working on lots of really cool things with these guys — it’s definitely going to become the fight capital of the world. 100 percent.”

Dana White, however, has not yet announced when the promotion will be returning to Fight Island but it seems likely that the UFC will fly back to Abu Dhabi later in October. UFC 254 featuring an epic main event clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje is scheduled to go down on October 24 Dana White recently said that the lightweight title-unification fight could take place on Fight Island.