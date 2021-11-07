Dana White says he watched the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight octagon-side at UFC 268 because he bet $100,000 on Canelo to win via KO

Dana White was seen watching the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant undisputed super middleweight championship bout octagon-side at UFC 268 in New York on Saturday.

He bet $100,000 on Alvarez to win via knockout. The boxing encounter at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas took place at the same time as the women's strawweight title showdown between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili at Madison Square Garden.

At a press conference following UFC 268, White told MMA journalists that he was watching Alvarez vs. Plant because of the bet he placed.

"I think they are insane to go the same night as us. It doesn't make sense. I watched it ringside... I think it was a bad idea and they charged like 80 bucks. But I like Canelo. I watched the fight. I bet on Canelo. That's why I watched the fight. I bet a 100,000 dollars [on Canelo] for him to win by knockout," said White.

Watch Dana White speak about Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant at the UFC 268 post-event press conference below:

White also said that it doesn't make sense to have two high-profile combat sports events on the same night.

He earlier shared a receipt of the bet winnings on his Instagram story, having made a whopping profit of $41,666.66.

Here's what Dana White shared on Instagram:

Alvarez unified the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, The Ring and IBF super middleweight belts. Meanwhile, in the octagon, Namajunas retained her strawweight championship via split decision against Weili.

Dana White and his management awarded UFC 268 'Performance of the Night' bonuses to four fighters

UFC 268 was undoubtedly one of the greatest pay-per-views of recent times.

Almost every fight on the card delivered big time as Marlon Vera, Alex Pereira, Bobby Green and Chris Barnett claimed $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses. All four of them achieved finishes.

Meanwhile, the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler lightweight bout that opened the main card sealed the Fight of the Night award.

The night's main event saw Kamaru Usman successfully defend his welterweight championship against Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

