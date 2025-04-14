Dana White shares cryptic reaction to potential Khamzat Chimaev headliner for International Fight Week 

Dana White recently shared a positive response when asked about Khamzat Chimaev potentially featuring in the main event for International Fight Week. White didn't go much into details, but his remarks have piqued the curiosity of Chimaev fans all across the world.

'Borz's' last fight in America was a catchweight bout against Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in 2022. According to reports, he has been unable to fight in the country since then due to visa issues. But now that he is a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, MMA fans may soon be able to see the undefeated contender compete in the United States.

In the recent UFC 314 post-fight press conference, White was asked if Chimaev was an option for headlining IFW at UFC 317, which will be held on June 28 at T-Mobile Arena. The UFC CEO gave a sly response, saying:

''That would be fun… Tuesday!''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

In his recent octagon outing at UFC 308 last year, Chimaev displayed his wrestling prowess and submitted former champion Robert Whittaker in the opening round. Due to this dominant victory, many expected Chimaev to challenge the reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis next.

However, the promotion instead chose to book du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch at UFC 312 earlier this year, which saw the South African prevail via unanimous decision. 'Borz' is now the leading contender for the 185-pound belt and is expected to face du Plessis later this year.

Dricus du Plessis wants Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317

Everyone is waiting for the official announcement of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight, however, there hasn't been one. According to several reports, Chimaev can potentially challenge du Plessis during IFW at UFC 317.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, du Plessis reiterated his desire to take on Chimaev at UFC 317.

''I'm here for the week, and then I'll be ready to make that decision. Will we be ready for a date [on International Fight Week] like that? Because that would be incredible if that's possible. International Fight Week is amazing. I've been lucky enough to fight on International Fight Week a couple of times, so to headline it will be something special.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments about Khamzat Chimaev below (14:48):

