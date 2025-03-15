Dana White shares hilarious meme about his pre-Gary Brecka physique

Dana White has undergone an enormous transformation in his body shape in recent years. He was helped by biologist and health consultant Gary Brecka to achieve his goal. Recalling older times, White shared a funny meme about his pre-Gary Brecka physique on his Instagram story.

A DNA analyst warned the UFC head honcho of his lifestyle and health, prompting him to adopt major lifestyle changes. He shifted to a ketogenic diet and started a regular workout regime. The 55-year-old credited Brecka for the improvement in his body within two years.

Here's what White shared on his Instagram story:

Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite's Instagram story

Teofimo Lopez reacts to Dana White's collaboration with Turki Alalshikh and their new boxing promotion

Dana White has recently announced a new boxing promotion with Turki Alalshikh and TKO Group Holdings. He along with WWE CEO Nick Khan are set to have executive roles in the league whereas TKO will be responsible for the broadcast.

The announcement came on the heels of a perception that professional boxing has become outdated. White also believes the same and has vowed to reinvent and change the sport by making necessary changes to it on the lines of UFC.

While the details of the newly announced boxing promotion are yet to be made public, major names in the business like WBC have already indicated their support for it. American professional boxer Teofimo Lopez also shared his thoughts on White's latest combat sports initiative.

In a brief interview with The Schmo, Lopez said:

"I'm a true supporter of everything that they are doing right now and yes I've been at the UFC Performance Institute, I love it, I enjoy it, I know they've got a boxing at the Apex, so that's awesome. I think he has already implemented and kind of he's always found interest in the sport of boxing. Him being already in the combat world, he's been influenced into boxing before MMA, and I think it's great to see him come back, and I look forward to see what he has in store."

Check out Teofimo Lopez's comments on Dana White below (5:03):

