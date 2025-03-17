Dana White shares one-word message after Callum Walsh's brutal first-round KO win over Dean Sutherland

Dana White was present at Madison Square Garden this Sunday, March 16, and his reaction to Callum Walsh securing a first-round knockout against Dean Sutherland spoke volumes about how the UFC CEO might hold Walsh as one of the most talked about prospects in the boxing world.

The Irishman proved to stand out against his Scottish opponent, dominating the fight from start to finish. White was seen recording Walsh all the while, starting with him warming up and entering the ring. White also later uploaded a story congratulating Walsh on his stunning performance.

White wrote:

"Congrats @kingcallumwalsh."

Check out a screenshot of Dana White's story:

Screenshot of Dana White's story where he congratulates Callum Walsh on his victory. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

With White backing Walsh up, we might witness a new era in the boxing world under the TKO banner, where White wishes to mirror UFC's pattern by giving the best fighter a chance to fight the best in the business.

Dana White eyes boxing shake-up hints at Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford super fight

Dana White has always stressed giving fighters a fair chance, and he wants to do the same with boxing, a complete replica of how he built the UFC. Recently, at Madison Square Garden, during the exciting welterweight bout of Callum Walsh and Dean Sutherland, a journalist questioned him about what White feels is wrong with boxing and how he plans to change the sport.

The UFC CEO also hinted at a probable super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, even though there was no commitment over the same. In his words, White expressed that his idea of boxing is not similar to Turki Alalshikh's approach and that he has different plans for changing the sport.

White said:

"Probably the best fighting the best—start there."

He added:

"Well, listen, my model is way different. Turki has things that he's obligated to over the next 18 months. I want to break the sport down and build it from the ground up, like we did with the UFC. So I'm on a different path."

Check out White's comments in the video below:

