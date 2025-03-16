  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Francis Ngannou’s coach jokes about ‘The Predator’ competing in Dana White’s TKO Boxing league

Francis Ngannou’s coach jokes about ‘The Predator’ competing in Dana White’s TKO Boxing league

By Liam Fresen
Modified Mar 16, 2025 13:14 GMT
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou's (right) coach jokes about him competing in Turki Alalshikh (far left) and Dana White's (middle left) new TKO boxing league [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Francis Ngannou's boxing aspirations are no secret, as the former UFC champion had dreams of becoming a professional boxer before he began his MMA career. With UFC CEO Dana White having announced that he will run a new boxing league started by Turki Alalshikh and the TKO Group Holdings, Ngannou's coach recently teased about their participation in the league.

Ad

Following his departure from the UFC in 2022, 'The Predator' was acquired by a growing MMA promotion, the Professional Fighters' League (PFL).

Part of Ngannou's deal with the PFL saw him allowed to explore the world of professional boxing. The heavyweight MMA fighter competed in two mega fights against former champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, which unfortunately came in a losing cause.

The Cameroonian found great success against Fury, with many believing him to have defeated 'The Gypsy King' on the scorecards. He lost his bout against Joshua via knockout, but Ngannou has remained open to competing in boxing once again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, given White's well-known dislike of 'The Predator', it is highly unlikely that the former UFC champion will compete in the TKO boxing league.

Eric Nicksick, who has worked as Ngannou's coach for over five years, said this during a recent episode of the Versu Us with Eric Nicksick podcast:

"Francis getting back in the fold, or what? What's going on?" [1:13:58-1:14:02]

Check out Eric Nicksick joking about Francis Ngannou boxing in the TKO league below:

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Francis Ngannou revisits his mindset entering his boxing match with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou took on Tyson Fury on Oct. 28, 2023 in a much-anticipated event. With 'The Predator' being labeled as arguably the scariest puncher in all of combat sports, fans were eager to see how the then-WBC heavyweight champion would contend with Ngannou.

The MMA fighter's performance left fans and pundits stunned as he held his own against Fury for all twelve rounds, dropping the WBC champion with a massive left-hook that sent combat sports fans crazy.

Ad

During a recent interview with The Ring, Ngannou revisited his mindset ahead of facing 'The Gypsy King', saying:

"I have my ego as a man that says, 'Ok, I'm fighting another man, and I have the capability to win'. But at the same time I'm like, 'It's my first boxing match'. I'm there questioning myself if I can go through three or four rounds, if I can get there, I'd never been there in my life I'm getting to the end of my career."
Ad

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (13:45):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी