Dana White shows respect to recently deceased Las Vegas PD police officer

Dana White recently took to Instagram to show respect to a Las Vegas PD police officer who died on Friday. The officer was killed after a steel beam fell onto his car on the highway.

Justin Terry was 45-years-old and a Detective for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The death was accidental, as the beams are used to slow or stop a vehicle before it hits the bridge and aren't meant to fall down.

After news of Terry's death broke, Dana White posted this on his Instagram profile:

The UFC has a large presence in Las Vegas, with many events taking place in the city. The organization also has the UFC Apex arena based in Nevada. The city also houses the UFC Performance Institute, which is used by many of the fighters in the UFC.

The UFC Performance Institute also acts as the headquarters for the company, but is open to any UFC fighter to use whenever they want.

With such a large presence in Las Vegas, it's clear to see why White would have been quick to show his respect to Justin Terry. Without the Las Vegas PD, many of the UFC events wouldn't be able to happen.

Dana White says we "will" see Nate Diaz in the octagon again soon

Since losing to Leon Edwards last year, fans have been waiting to see who Nate Diaz will face next in his UFC career. When Dana White was asked about the situation, he had some positive news for Diaz fans.

Sadly, White couldn't give a name for the 37-year-old's next opponent, however, the UFC president did say that Diaz would fight again.

When John Morgan asked if we would see Diaz fight again soon, Dana White replied:

"Nothing right now, but yes we will"

Watch John Morgan speak to White in full here:

Diaz only fought once in 2021 and just twice in 2019, with no fights at all in 2020. This means that fans have come to expect long breaks between Diaz's fights. However, now that the 37-year-old is on a losing streak, it's probably more important to pick the correct opponent.

Diaz's next fight will be the last on his current contract, which might make negotiations harder for the UFC. The talks haven't been going smoothly, with the fighter recently urinating outside the UFC headquarters.

