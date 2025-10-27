Dana White shuts down Fedor Emelianenko vs. Mirko Cro Cop idea: "I'm not one of them"

Dana White has made it clear he has no interest in promoting a boxing match between Fedor Emelianenko and Mirko Cro Cop.

When asked about the possibility at the UFC 321 post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO dismissed the idea, saying those are not the kind of boxing bouts he plans to pursue. He said:

"Those are not the kind of boxing matches that I'm going to be doing. I'm sure there are plenty of people that would love to do that boxing match. I am not one of them."

Check out Dana White's comments below (36:00):

The relationship between White and Emelianenko has always been complicated. Years of failed negotiations, conflicting business philosophies, and personal tension kept Fedor from ever competing in the UFC.

White repeatedly attempted to bring him in after the PRIDE acquisition. He wanted to orchestrate a blockbuster fight against Brock Lesnar, but demands for co-promotion from Emelianenko’s team ended talks each time.

Negotiations repeatedly collapsed over M-1 Global’s demand for co-promotion, a condition White rejected as a “non-starter.” Joe Rogan claimed Emelianenko’s management made unreasonable demands and acted like “gangster-type characters," which forced White to increase security. Financial disputes added to the collapse, including rumors of a $30 million, six-fight offer that M-1 later denied.

White has often stated that UFC’s boxing venture will focus on relevant, competitive matchups rather than nostalgia-driven exhibitions. His stance on the proposed Emelianenko-Cro Cop bout reflects that approach.

When Dana White reportedly increased security during failed Fedor Emelianenko talks

Joe Rogan once revealed that Dana White had to increase his personal security during failed negotiations to sign Fedor Emelianenko.

Talks between the UFC and the Russian heavyweight’s management became unusually tense, with demands that went far beyond standard contracts. Rogan described the situation as heated and difficult, forcing White to take extra precautions.

Speaking on episode #166 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"Fedor was controlled by some Russian people that were very rough men, gangster-type characters. They had a bunch of negotiations with the UFC, but there were very unreasonable demands... They wanted a piece of everything."

