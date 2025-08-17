Dana White shuts down talks of scrapping UFC's show/win model: "The model isn't broken"

Dana White recently dismissed rumors about the potential elimination of UFC's show/win model. He confirmed that the model remains in place and has been effective for the organization.For context, UFC recently signed a broadcast rights deal with Paramount, reportedly worth $7.7 billion over seven years. Following this announcement, several reports have suggested potential changes to the promotion's business model.During the post-fight press conference for UFC 319, White was asked whether the promotion would be abandoning its show/win model in the future. In response, the UFC CEO said:&quot;This business has worked just fine. The model isn't broken, you know. I love when people who have no f**king idea what they are talking about, don't know anything about the business, give input. It's fun.&quot;Check out Dana White's comments below:The UFC's show/win model guarantees fighters a fee for showing up to their bout. If a fighter wins, they receive an additional fee as well.Dana White dismisses reports of UFC Apex expansionAfter the announcement of the new broadcast rights deal, reports emerged regarding the expansion of the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to these reports, the seating capacity was set to be increased to 5000-10,000.However, during the aforementioned press conference, Dana White also dismissed the rumors about the expansion of the UFC Apex, stating that they were not true.&quot;That was the biggest bulls**t story ever written. It's f**king unbelievable. They quoted people that literally said nothing to them. Never spoke to them or anything. That entire story was absolute f**king bulls**t lie. The craziest thing we've ever seen... I mean, if you look at the construction that's been going on at the Apex, to even think that it's going to be a 10,000-seat arena, it's f**king unbelievable.&quot;