Despite Merab Dvalishvili's stance on fighting Aljamain Sterling, Dana White suggested that he would gladly grant the Georgian fighter the next title shot if he asked for it.

During his UFC 288 post-event press conference, White was asked about 'The Machine's' status in the division and whether he would grant him a title shot. The UFC president mentioned that he doesn't know what plans the promotion will have going forward as the No.1-ranked bantamweight has made it clear that he won't fight Sterling:

"I don't know, he doesn't want to fight Aljo, you know what I mean, so I have no idea."

White also brought up that the 32-year-old is clearly deserving of a title shot. He mentioned that even though Sean O'Malley was brought into the octagon for a staredown with Sterling, he would be willing to change those plans:

"Oh yeah [the title fight was offered]. He [Merab Dvalishvili] could have that fight tomorrow."

It's evident that White believes 'The Machine' has done enough to warrant a title shot, but as long as 'Funk Master' is in the division, the promotion will have to get creative with his matchmaking.

Chris Weidman reveals that Merab Dvalishvili will undergo surgery

Dana White might not have to worry about immediately booking Merab Dvalishvili in a fight as it appears as though he will be out of action.

During the UFC 288 weigh-in show, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman revealed that his teammate will be undergoing hand surgery. He mentioned that 'The Machine' injured his hand in training and that he will likely be out of action for the next few months:

"He was punching hard and punching right... and the joint right in the middle of your hand... the bone starts coming up and pushing into that joint and the bones start fraying... He's gotta get some type of bone, fuse that joint... I think it's gonna be like a 16-week recovery... I see him fighting at 22 weeks out."

Perhaps when 'The Machine' returns, he could challenge for either a vacant bantamweight championship if Aljamain Sterling moves to featherweight or Sean O'Malley should he defeat 'Funk Master' for the title.

