Dana White supports Max Rohskopf's decision to quit the fight

Dana White supports Max Rohskopf;says fighters shouldn't be judged for quitting fights

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Dana White at UFC post-fight press conference decided to express solidarity with Max Rohskopf and his decision to quit in the middle of the fight. Dana White in the post-fight press conference came out and said that no one could judge him for quitting.

Dana White started off by saying that MMA was a sport where if once you have decided that you're done you are done. Dana White added that it was easy to sit critic but if an athlete wanted to quit they should be able to quit.

“Let me tell you what, in this f**king sport, if you’re done, you’re done. You should absolutely be able to quit. I know that it’s frowned upon but guess what? Anybody that would talk sh*t about you quitting, isn’t in there fighting. It’s real easy to be a critic. What these kids do is a whole other level."

Dana White further said that in his career he had seen multiple managers come and hype their fighters but once they get there fighters simply don't want to fight. Dana White said that fighters are some times unprepared for the level of competition in the UFC.

“As the guy who runs this organization, as the guy who’s involved in the matchmaking and everything else, you see these kids, we deal with managers from all over the world, they’re like ‘this guy’s the guy, this guy’s the guy!’ When you get here, this is a whole different level and that guy’s not ready and he might not ever be ready.”

Dana White even shared his personal experience where he said that back when he realized that he couldn't become a fighter in the UFC he walked away from fighting. Dana White added that he wasn't implying Max should leave the sport but if he wanted to quit the fight then nobody should be judging him.

“I’ve told you guys this many times before, I believed back in the day that I was a fighter and I wanted to do this and that and one day I found out that I wasn’t. The realization was that I wasn’t. When you find out, you need to walk away. I’m not saying that’s the case with this kid, but if that kid felt like he needed to quit tonight, who the f**k is anybody to judge him on that? He had the balls to come here and fight and take a short notice fight in the UFC. Period.”