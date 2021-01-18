Dana White was surprised by backstage interaction with Alessio Di Chirico after UFC Fight Island 7, 'Manzo' issues statement

UFC President Dana White had a rather strange interaction with Alessio Di Chirico and his team backstage at UFC Fight Island 7. White went over to Di Chirico to congratulate him on his impressive win, but he found out that the Italian Middleweight and his team weren’t all too happy to see him.

Alessio Di Chirico was riding a three-fight losing streak as he entered his UFC Fight Island 7 bout against Joaquin Buckley. The American, on the other hand, came into the matchup on the back of two straight wins. Besides, Buckley had a considerable amount of momentum due to his incredible KO win over Impa Kasanganay in October 2020.

Depite being the underdog against the American fighter, Alessio Di Chirico managed to impress one and all by landing a thunderous head kick and knocking Buckley out in the very first round of their fight at UFC Fight Island 7. Di Chirico then had a rather bizarre post-fight octagon interview.

Furthermore, as reported by Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White had a strange interaction with Alessio Di Chirico and his team backstage. Bronsteter has put forth a tweet and recounted White’s strange backstage encounter –

“Dana White says that he congratulated Di Chirico and his team backstage and they looked at him like "what the f*** do you want?" Needless to say, White was pretty surprised by the not-so-warm reception.”

Dana White says that he congratulated Di Chirico and his team backstage and they looked at him like "what the f*** do you want?"



Needless to say, White was pretty surprised by the not-so-warm reception. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 16, 2021

In his post-fight octagon interview with Jon Anik, Alessio Di Chirico had asserted that he dislikes the fact that only the winning fighter receives a post-fight octagon interview. Manzo suggested that both the winner and loser ought to be interviewed.

Di Chirico’s suggestion has elicited mixed reactions in the MMA world, with some agreeing with his take. Alternatively, others believe that interviewing the losing fighter – who might have just been knocked out – would be wrong and unnecessary.

Alessio Di Chirico has issued a statement, thanking UFC, Dana White, and Mick Maynard

Alessio Di Chirico

Advertisement

Alessio Di Chirico received ‘Performance of the Night’ honors for his spectacular first-round KO victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Island 7. That said, Di Chirico and his team’s strange encounter with UFC President Dana White left many fans speculating about whether two have an ongoing dispute.

Nevertheless, as indicated by Alessio Di Chirico’s recent Instagram post, his strange interaction with Dana White might have been a result of the stress that he was under due to the three-fight losing streak. Di Chirico posted a video on Instagram thanking UFC, Dana White, and UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard. The caption alongside the video read as follows –

“What a Night, what a rollercoaster. I’m so happy for the W and I wanna spend some words to thank Dana and Mick Maynard, I’ll tell you Why: I was in a three fight losing skid, a controversial skid cause I think One or two of that losses should have been W for me, but always a bad position to be in. I could have been cut before this match, a lot of guys have been cut with 2 or 3 losses in a row. Dana and Mick let me fight again, they gave me the opportunity to let you see that I can fight and beat the best guys in the UFC. So this is the time for a big thank you. See you soon. @danawhite @mickmaynard2”